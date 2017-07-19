Flood Warning Marion, OhioLocal Weather Alerts

Flood Warning
...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

Poll: 57 percent of Ohioans approve of Governor Kasich, evenly split on Senators

Ohio Gov. John Kasich enjoys an approval rating of 57 percent – the 20th highest gubernatorial rating in the country, according to a poll released Tuesday morning.

While the lame duck governor — who is term limited and leaves the office in 2018 – has battled with the General Assembly over the budget bill, budget vetoes and Medicaid, voters generally still like him, showed the poll by the Washington politics and media firm Morning Consult.

Thirty percent of voters disapproved of Kasich, a Republican and former presidential candidate. Thirteen percent had no opinion.

Broken down by party, 65 percent of Republicans approve of Kasich and 27 percent disapprove. Among Democrats, 53 percent approve and 35 percent disapprove.

Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman both received a 50 percent favorability rating.

