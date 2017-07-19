Poll: 57 percent of Ohioans approve of Governor Kasich, evenly split on Senators

Ohio Gov. John Kasich enjoys an approval rating of 57 percent – the 20th highest gubernatorial rating in the country, according to a poll released Tuesday morning.
While the lame duck governor — who is term limited and leaves the office in 2018 – has battled with the General Assembly over the budget bill, budget vetoes and Medicaid, voters generally still like him, showed the poll by the Washington politics and media firm Morning Consult.
Thirty percent of voters disapproved of Kasich, a Republican and former presidential candidate. Thirteen percent had no opinion.
Broken down by party, 65 percent of Republicans approve of Kasich and 27 percent disapprove. Among Democrats, 53 percent approve and 35 percent disapprove.
Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman both received a 50 percent favorability rating.
