Record amount of missing money returned through State’s unclaimed funds division

The Division of Unclaimed Funds returned more than $96.4 million to Ohioans in Fiscal Year 2017. That is an 18 percent increase over Fiscal Year 2016, when $81.4 million was returned.
Division staff paid more than 60,000 claims, and the average claim was $1,598.
“Thanks to the hard work and diligence of Division staff, more Ohioans are getting back what is rightfully theirs,” Ohio Department of Commerce Director Jacqueline T. Williams said. “We are committed to helping Ohioans reunite with their missing money. It can make a big difference in their lives.”
Ohioans should check annually for unclaimed funds online or by calling 877-644-6823. Unclaimed funds are money or the rights to money that have been dormant or forgotten. Common examples include checking and savings accounts, rent or utility deposits, uncashed checks, undelivered stock certificates and uncashed insurance policies. Ohioans may also have unclaimed safe deposit box items held by the Division.