Senior Center hosting Classic Car Show & Concert on Thursday

The Marion Senior Center is hosting a “Classic Car Show & Concert” on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 5 to 8 pm. Community members are invited to cruise in and enjoy a fun evening of outdoor entertainment featuring a classic car exhibition in combination with live music in a festival-like atmosphere.

Many local car enthusiasts will have a wide variety of classic cars on display. Car owners wishing to display their classic cars are encouraged to arrive between 4 – 4:30 pm for set up.

Everyone attending is encouraged to bring a comfortable lawn chair to relax in while listening to the outdoor concert performed by “Gary’s Music Show”. Food will also be available a la carte from local food truck “State of the Sandwich”.

The event is open to the public for anyone age 50+. A free will donation will be accepted at the door in lieu of purchasing a ticket.

In the event of inclement weather the concert will be moved indoors to the dry, air-conditioned comfort of the Senior Center, located at 2375 Harding Highway E., Marion, OH 43302. Food will also be made available indoors.

This event is made possible by corporate sponsors Kingston Residence of Marion and Genesis Rehab Services.