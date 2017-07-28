United Bank promotes Ray and Spiegel

by

United Bank announced the promotion of two leaders, Heidi Ray and Jody Spiegel, after its most recent board meeting. The bank said that Ray and Spiegel each have outstanding experience in community banking and they thoroughly enjoy serving clients through all of our banking offices.

Heidi Ray was promoted to Regional Branch Administrator. She has been with United Bank for 13 years and started her career as a teller at the Walmart location in 2004. She advanced in her career to teller supervisor, manager, and head of the Client Services department before taking on the Retail Operations Specialist role in 2011.

In May of 2015, Heidi earned an Associate’s Degree from Marion Technical College. Heidi resides in Marion with her husband Jason Ray and two daughters Shaelynn Ray and Cali Ray.

Ray will be responsible for leading our bank offices, and directly supervise the Prospect, Caledonia and Galion branches.

Jody Spiegel has been named an Administrative Officer for the bank. Jody began her United Bank career 13 years ago as an Operations Representative before transitioning to banking service roles within the Crawford County branches. Her hard work and dedication led her to her current role as a branch manager and lender in the Bucyrus office.

In the community, Jody holds the Treasurer’s position for the Crawford County Young Professionals. She enjoys spending time with her family, shooting sporting clays and spoiling her two black labs, Dixie and Daisy.

United Bank is located in Bucyrus, Crestline and Galion in Crawford County. Marion County offices are located in Caledonia, Prospect, and Marion on Barks Road East.