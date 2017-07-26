Wonder Woman to hit the big screen at the Palace Theatre

by

The new action adventure film “Wonder Woman” will play at the historic Marion Palace Theatre, July 28, 29, and 30, 2017. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Warner Bros. Pictures provides the movie synopsis:

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny. Stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

“Wonder Woman” is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content. Run time 2 hours, 21 minutes. Show times are:

Fri, July 28 @ 7:30pm

Sat, July 29 @ 2pm & 7:30pm

Sun, July 30 @ 2pm & 7:30pm

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn, and boxed theatre candy for $2 each. Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card.

For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.