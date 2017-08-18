2017 Fall Hydrant Flushing – Week 1

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, August 21, through Friday, August 25, 2017 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 1 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, Aug, 21, 2017: Kenton Avenue, Fountain Street, Silver Street, Lee Street, Euclid Avenue, Thompson Street, Scranton Street and Milburn Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017: Cass Avenue, Niles Street, Senate Street, Edwards Street, Toledo Avenue, Meadow Street, Avondale Avenue, Blake Avenue, Kellogg Parkway, Marion Williamsport west of Kellogg Parkway and Hillman Ford Road.

Wednesday, Aug 23, 2017: Bartram Avenue, Chester Street, Rose Avenue, Monroe Street, Silver Street, Leader Street, West Center Street, Fahey Street, Commercial Street, Oak Street, Chestnut Street and Owens Street.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017: Oak Street, West Center Street, Canby Court, Mary Street, Universal Avenue, Catherine Avenue, Klerx Avenue, West Fairground Street, North Prospect Street and West Mark Street.

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017: North Prospect Street, West Mark Street, West Center Street, North Main Street and Wyandot Avenue.

Scott said that this is also a good time for customers to check and flush their home water system; they can find tips on home water system maintenance at www.aquaamerica.com/pages/customerservice.aspx.

Customers who have questions may call the Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.