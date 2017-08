by

Hannah and Colton Brush recently donated their Marion County Fair award-winning turkeys to the Marion Senior Center.

Hannah is a member of Elgin FFA, and her “Grand Champion” turkey weighed in at 42 lbs. Colton is a 4H member, and his turkey earned “Second in Class” and weighed 40 lbs.

Both turkeys were processed and presented to the Senior Center’s kitchen volunteer Judy Kuchar, who will prepare the turkeys as part of a future meal for its members.