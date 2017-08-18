Baby boxes now available through Marion Public Health

by

Marion Public Health has recently become a distribution site for Baby Boxes. To celebrate the addition of the resource, they will partner with Marion Public Library for a launch event on August 22.

Baby Boxes provide a safe sleeping environment for infants to help reduce the risk of sleep related deaths and sudden infant death syndrome. The boxes are being provided by Marion Public Health through a partnership with the Baby Box Co. Parents and caregivers who are interested in receiving a box must first complete a brief online education, available at www.babyboxuniversity.com.

Once the education is completed, and a certificate is printed (or stored electronically) caregivers may pick up their baby box at Marion Public Health. The online education covers topics that aim to reduce infant mortality and improve infant health such as safe sleep, breastfeeding, and smoking cessation.

Marion Public Health is excited to be partnering with the Marion Public Library for a Baby Box Launch Event to be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 from 6:00pm to 7:pm at the Marion Public Library. Parents and caregivers are invited to come to the event to complete the online lesson and receive a baby box. Families with a young infant, or families who are expecting, are invited to attend. Additional information on programs and services that help support families with young children will also be available.