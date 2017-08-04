“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” screening at Marion Palace Theatre

by

The animated comedy film “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” will be showing at the historic Marion Palace Theatre August 4, 5, 6, 2017. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Twentieth Century Fox provides the following synopsis:

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” tells the story of how two overly imaginative pranksters, Harold and George hypnotize their principal into thinking he is a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. The movie stars voiceovers from Kevin Hart (The Wedding Ringer) as George, Thomas Middleditch (The Wolf of Wall Street) as Harold, and Ed Helms (The Hangover) as Captain Underpants/ Mr. Krupps. The animated film also features Jordan Peele as Melvin, Kristen Schaal as Edith, and Nick Kroll as Professor Poopypants.

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” is rated PG for mild rude humor throughout. Running time is 1 hour and 29 minutes. Show times are: Friday, August 4 at 7:30pm; Saturday, August 5 at 2:00pm; Sunday, August 6 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.