Child struck by car in Marion County

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a “serious injury pedestrian crash” that occurred on Monday, July 31, 2017.

The Marion Post received a call at 7:33 pm of a motor vehicle and pedestrian crash that had occurred on Marion Cardington Road East, west of Oakdale Drive.

The Patrol said that Roger L. Mitchell, 48, of Marion, Ohio was westbound on Marion Cardington Road East driving a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country. A 12 year old girl attempted to cross the county road on foot from north to south and was struck by the Chrysler.

Investigators said that Mitchell remained at the scene and was not injured. The 12 year old suffered life

threatening injuries and was transported to Marion General Hospital before being taken to Children’s Hospital by MedFlight. An update on her condition was not available at the time of this posting.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.