Construction impacting railroad crossings, U.S. 23

by

Several construction projects will impact your travels throughout Marion over the next few weeks. All of the construction below were set to start Monday, August 14, 2017.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be performing pavement resurfacing on State Route 95 between St. Clair Street and David Street. State Route 95 will reduce to one lane of two-way traffic maintained with flagging crew. The construction will take place during the day with a completion date of September 1.

Bridge work on U.S. 23 between State Route 95 and State Route 4 will reduce the highway to one lane in each direction. The expected completion date is September 1.

Rolling railroad crossing closings will take place this week as CSX makes repairs. They include: