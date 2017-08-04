DeWet named 2017 Miss Teen Popcorn

by

Shana DeWet captured the 2017 Miss Teen Popcorn title Saturday evening in festivities at River Valley High School.

“I did not think I was going to win,” said the newly crowned DeWet. “This was my first year so I wasn’t sure what to expect.” A slightly overwhelmed DeWet continued, “I’m not sure what to say right now, but I know I’m so incredibility honored to have this title. I can’t wait to see what this journey is going to bring.”

In her new capacity, DeWet will be featured at all Festival activities, including the Festival’s Popcorn Parade and on the main stage. She will also make numerous appearances throughout Ohio during the coming year.

For winning, DeWet received a $300 scholarship award donated by Anthony Farms and Tim Mooney of The Muffler Center given in memory of Mary Jo Van Meter who always loved participating in the popcorn pageants. In addition, she received a $500 photo package sponsored by Terri’s Photography, a ring donated by Stormy Cushing, flowers from Fuzzy’s Flowers, a gift basket donated by Studio Glam and Shannon Niedzwicki Lularoe, crown pin and her crown.

DeWet also captured the $50 Interview Award sponsored by Miss Teen Popcorn 2015 Jennifer Moodie; a $50 Evening Wear Award sponsored by Miss Teen Popcorn 2014 Hanah Reiff; and the $50 Talent Award sponsored by Miss Teen Popcorn 2007 Kari Boles for her vocal and piano performance to Still Hurting from the musical “The Last 5 Years”. Although it has no bearing on the final results, DeWet also walked away with the Photogenic Award that earned her a photo and video session sponsored by Marion Hometown Talent.

DeWet is the 15-year-old daughter of Wynand and Somari DeWet and attends Pleasant High School.

Nabbing First Runner-up was Sarah Perkins who received a $200 scholarship. She also earned the $50 Community Service Award sponsored by Stormy Cushing and the $50 Commitment to Excel Award sponsored by the Miss Teen Popcorn Festival Committee. Perkins gave a vocal rendition of Don’t Forget Me from the NBC-TV show “SMASH”. Attending North Union High School, she is the daughter of Kevin and Wendy Perkins and is 15.

Taylor Boyd snared the Second Runner-up position which included a $150 scholarship donated by Trish Reid and The Candy Shack. The Overall Popcorn Wear Award of $50 sponsored by Miss Teen Popcorn 2012 Brianna Ballinger also went to Boyd. The Ridgedale High School student is the 16-year-old daughter of Greg and Jill Boyd. She performed a jazz dance to Show Me How You Burlesque as her talent.

Taking Third Runner-up was Maria Peltier. She received a $100 scholarship donated by the Marion Community Credit Union and performed a contemporary dance to Dance to Keep Dancing as her talent. David and Cindy Peltier are the parents of this 15-year-old Pleasant High School student.

Receiving a $50 scholarship donated by The Miss Teeny Pop Pageant was Fourth Runner-Up Baeleigh Powers. She is the daughter of Jamie and Natalie Powers, attends Mapleton High School and is 14. Her talent was a vocal presentation of a Phantom of the Opera Medley.

All finalists also received flowers from Fuzzy’s Flowers and a gift basket donated by Studio Glam and Shannon Niedzwicki Lularoe.

Also competing Saturday night were:

Mackenzie Warner, a 17-year-old River Valley High School student and the daughter of Mark and Jessica Warner. She performed a vocal rendition of Happy Days Are Here Again.

Abigail Bennett, the 13-year-old daughter of Donald and Tracy Bennett, also captured the Spirit of Popcorn Award, which included a Vera Bradley Gift Bag sponsored by Kaylee Wallace. She is a River Valley Middle School student and gave a clog/tap routine to an updated/funky version of Rocky Top.

Riley McCoy is a 13-year-old Mt. Gilead Middle School student and the daughter of Paula McCoy. Say Something (I’m Giving Up on You) was her vocal offering.

Karington Reed won the $25 Essay Award sponsored by The Presidential Cup. The daughter of Vincent and Kristin Reed, she is a 16-year-old Harding High School student. Her vocal presentation was Used to Be Mine.

Chloe Oliver is the daughter of Doug and Marissa Oliver and is a 14-year-old Harding High School student. An interpretive dance to Phantom of the Opera was her talent.

Other event sponsors included: Dollfin Music Sound and Production, Insta Grow, Midstate Contractors, Genesis, bluefusion entertainment, Applebee’s, Starbucks, The Dance Factory, Shirley McAllister, McDaniels, and Dr. Robert Reid, O.D.

Participants must be aged 13 through a senior in high school. Each contestant competed in interview, evening wear, an on-stage question, talent, and the anything popcorn category.

Morgan Schwartz and Matt Meade, chairs of the Miss Teen Popcorn program, indicated it was a great night with a wonderfully talented group of contestants, “Truly, any of them could have won.”

The 2017 dates of the Marion Popcorn Festival are September 7, 8 and 9. Main stage entertainment includes alternative pop/rock band Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 8, and southern rockers the Georgia Satellites are set for Saturday, September 9. The main stage lineup for Thursday, September 7’s Bike Nite will feature The Prince Experience, a Prince Tribute Band, at 8:30 p.m., with classic rock/blues band Reckless Abandonment opening at 6:00. Thursday night’s main stage is sponsored by Mennel Popcorn. .All headline performances begin at 8:30 p.m. are free of charge to Festival attendees. A limited number of Kernel sponsorship seats are available for any of the main stage performances by calling 740-387-FEST.

Other events include renowned Central Ohio artist Arnett Howard and Friends at the historic Marion Palace Theatre at 2:00 p.m. on September 7, the Popcorn Parade with over 300 units, a popcorn cooking contest, a fine art show, crafts, Popcorn 5000 5K run/walk, Popcorn 100 bike tour, Community Showcase stage, Marion’s Hometown Talent stage, Poppin’ Party stage, and much more.

For more information, visit our web site at www.popcornfestival.com, “Like” The Marion Popcorn Festival on Facebook, or call 740-387-FEST. The Marion Popcorn Festival is sponsored in part by the City of Marion.