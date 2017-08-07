Funding available for emergency food and shelter programs

by

Ohio Heartland Community Action, the local administrative agent for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, has announced that Marion County will receive $25,851.00 in federal funding this year to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.

Local agencies that provide such services and want to apply for funding from the county’s program board will need to submit an application by August 11, 2017.

To be eligible, an agency must:

Be a private voluntary nonprofit or a unit of government.

Have an accounting system.

Practice nondiscrimination.

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs.

Have a voluntary board if organized as a private voluntary organization.

The local board will review the applications, determine where the funds would have the most influence and recommend that the money be distributed accordingly.

Organizations receiving funds under the program in the last funding cycle included the Marion Shelter Program, Johnson-Rudd Food Pantry, Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission and Salvation Army, according to a news release.

For an application or additional information, call the Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission at 740-383-2154. The office is at 1183 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion, OH 43302