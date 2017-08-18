Geiser crowned 2017 Miss Wee Pop

by

From a field of 16 contestants, Addison Geiser was named and Miss Wee Pop 2017 during competition held Saturday morning at River Valley High School.

Five-year old Geiser is the daughter of Amber and Ryan Geiser of Hilliard. She also won her age division in Formal Wear, Swimwear and Photogenic.

First Runner-Up to Miss Wee Pop is Lillian Oswald, the five-year-old daughter of Alicia and Owen Oswald of Marion. She won her age division in Popcorn Wear.

Shyanna McCarthy captured Second Runner-Up honors. The three-year-old is the daughter of Danielle Oliver and Shawn McCarthy of Marion, and also won Overall Popcorn Wear, her age division in Swimwear and Photogenic, and tied for her age division in Formal Wear.

Taking Third Runner-Up was Kendall Carter, the four-year-old daughter of Kendra and Thaddeaus Carter. She took honors in her age division for Popcorn Wear, Swimwear and Photogenic.

The 2017 Wee Pops will be featured on the Main Stage of the Marion Popcorn Festival. They will also ride in the Festival’s Popcorn Parade, and represent the Marion Popcorn Festival at various parades and events throughout the state.

Categories for Formalwear, Popcorn Wear, and Swimwear with a popcorn theme were divided into three age groups: two years, three years, and four and five years. The winners of these divisions, order of age, were:

Age 2:

Formal Wear: Taylor Reely

Popcorn Wear: Taylor Reely

Swimwear: Taylor Reely

Formal Wear (tie): Shyanna McCarthy & Gracie Gleason

Popcorn Wear: Karrington Frissora

Swimwear: Shyanna McCarthy

Formal Wear (tie): Gracie Walter and Kayann Nelson

Popcorn Wear: Kendall Carter

Swimwear: Kendall Carter

Formal Wear: Addison Geiser

Popcorn Wear: Lillian Oswald

Swimwear: Addison Geiser

Overall Popcorn Wear: Shyanna McCarthy

Overall Swimwear: Karrington Frissora

Overall Photogenic: Gracie Gleason

Receiving honorable mention category awards were: Lillyona Rose-Wilson, Heavynliee Cochran, Aubriella Newsom, Ellison Smith, Lillian Horn, and Kharma Fletcher.

A separate photogenic contest was held in conjunction with the main pageant, and the results of this event had no bearing on the outcome of the Wee Pop Pageant. Contestants were allowed to enter one or both events. Photogenic awards went to:

Age 2: Lillyona Rose-Wilson

Age 3: Shyanna McCarthy

Age 4: Kayann Nelson

Age 5: Addison Geiser

Overall: Gracie Gleason

Businesses sponsoring the event and many of the Wee Pop gifts and awards were: Dollfin Music, Sound and Production, Terrie’s Photography Studio, Marion Auto Sales, Georgia Mills Carpet, Ready-To-Rent, Precision Auto, Goldrush Jewelers, Applebee’s, and Pop’d Sansations Gourmet Shoppe.

Wee Pop Directors Rena Cranmer and Kari Boles were happy with the pageant. “I was nervous as a first-time director,” said Cranmer, “but everything came to together and went well.” Boles echoed Cranmer and said, “It would have been tough being a judge … the kids and their parents put a lot into it … but you could tell they were having fun with the popcorn/circus theme.”

The 2017 dates of the Marion Popcorn Festival are September 7, 8 and 9. Main stage entertainment includes alternative pop/rock band Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 8, and southern rockers the Georgia Satellites are set for Saturday, September 9. The main stage lineup for Thursday, September 7’s Bike Nite will feature The Prince Experience, a Prince Tribute Band, at 8:30 p.m., with classic rock/blues band Reckless Abandonment opening at 6:00. Thursday night’s main stage is sponsored by Mennel Popcorn. .All headline performances begin at 8:30 p.m. are free of charge to Festival attendees. A limited number of Kernel sponsorship seats are available for any of the main stage performances by calling 740-387-FEST.

Other events include renowned Central Ohio artist Arnett Howard and Friends at the historic Marion Palace Theatre at 2:00 p.m. on September 7, the Popcorn Parade with over 300 units, a popcorn cooking contest, a fine art show, crafts, Popcorn 5000 5K run/walk, Popcorn 100 bike tour, Community Showcase stage, Marion’s Hometown Talent stage, Poppin’ Party stage, and much more.

For more information, visit our web site at www.popcornfestival.com, “Like” The Marion Popcorn Festival on Facebook, or call 740-387-FEST. The Marion Popcorn Festival is sponsored in part by the City of Marion.