Government closings for 2017 Labor Day holiday

Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing the following closures for the City of Marion on Monday, September 4, 2017 in observance of the Labor Day holiday:

All offices in City Hall will be closed.

Sanitation crews will not work on Monday, September 4. Residents that normally have Monday sanitation service are asked to have their collections at curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5. Sanitation crews will collect both Monday and Tuesday’s refuse on Tuesday, with the possibility that some of Tuesday’s collection could extend into Wednesday.

Marion Area Transit buses will not operate on Monday, September 4. Normal bus routes will resume on Tuesday, September 5.

Marion Senior Center will be closed on Monday, September 4. All programs, activities, and transportation will resume on Tuesday, September 5.

Necessary services including fire, police, and airport will operate as usual.

Marion Public Health will be closed for the Labor Holiday on Monday, September 4th. The closing will affect all divisions of Marion Public Health including the Administration, Vital Statistics, Environmental Health, Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, and WIC divisions.

Marion Public Health is located at 181 S. Main Street. Additional information about Marion Public Health can be found at www.marionpublichealth.org.