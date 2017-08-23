Historic war film “Dunkirk” to screen at Marion Palace Theatre

by

The historical war drama, “Dunkirk,” is scheduled for three showings at the historic Marion Palace Theatre. Movie times are Friday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

This historical thriller covers the Dunkirk evacuation during the early days of World War II. Following a catastrophic defeat, 400,000 British and Allied troops are trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk, France. Hopelessly surrounded by the German Army, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found while a fierce battle ensues.

Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy star. “Dunkirk” is rated PG-13 for for intense war experience and some language. Running time is 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.