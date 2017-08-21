You are here: Home / News / Lots of events planned at Marion Public Library in coming months

August 21, 2017

Marion Public Library will host the following events in the coming months:

  • Rock painting family fun night- painting rocks and hiding them like on social media Aug. 21st @6:30pm
  • Baby box program launch event- Partnership with Marion Public Health to inform public about baby boxes Aug. 22nd @6pm
  • Science!: Slime for kids- make your own slime Sept. 11th @4-6pm
  • After-school caramel apple decorating- Teens can make, decorate, and eat their own caramel apples Sept. 12th @3:15-5pm
  • Pirate family fun night- celebrate talk like a Pirate day Sept. 19 @6pm
  • Banned book ends- paint and take book ends to promote banned books week Sept 26th @6-7:30pm
  • Good neighbor day rock painting- be prepared for good neighbor day on Sept. 28th by painting rocks to give to people Sept. 27th @6:30pm
  • Spooky Squash Art!- decorating small squash with spooky designs Oct. 11 @6pm
  • Haunted Gingerbread houses- Teens building haunted houses out of graham crackers Oct. 31st @5:30-7:30pm
  • Science!: Gravity and Air- Playing with air and gravity using balloons, marshmallows, zip-lock bags, & straws Nov. 6th @4pm
  • National Novel writing Month crash course for Teens- Writing workshop for teens Nov. 11th @1-3pm
  • Time Capsule Gifts- making 2017 time capsules to give as gifts Nov. 13th @6pm
  • Science!: slime family fun night- whole family is able to come and make slime Nov. 15th @6pm
  • Holiday light bulb ornament decorating for teens- teens will be decorating light bulbs as ornaments Nov. 30th @3:15-5pm
  • Science!: Magnets and mysteries- experiments with magnets and their force Dec. 4th @4-6pm
  • Family fun: make your own paper!- kids and their families can make their own paper for cards just in time for the holidays! Dec. 6th @6pm
  • Science!: family fun with light up cards- making light up cards with recycled paper and simple circuits Dec. 13th @6pm
  • Family fun: Winter bird feeders- Making bird feeders for winter birds Dec. 20th @6pm

For more info on this and other programs and events at the Library, visit the calendar on their website at www.MarionLibrary.org.

