Marion bank robbed, suspect sought

The Marion Combined Dispatch Center received a report of a bank robbery at the Union Bank on Richland Road at noon on Tuesday, August 17, 2017. Witnesses said the suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and left a package behind which he claimed contained an explosive device.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30’s, approx 6’ tall and 140-150 lbs and “5 o’clock shadow” facial hair. He was described as wearing a white bandage wrapped around his face/head, concealing his right eye, grey ballcap, dark grey (almost black) button down shirt with white vertical stripes and dark khaki pants.

The Marion Police Department was assisted at the scene by The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Highway Patrol and Columbus Bomb Squad.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or any other details is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525 or 911 in an emergency situation.