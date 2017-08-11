Marion City Schools’ digital academy closes, programs merged into district

by

The Marion City Schools Board of Education voted on Monday to close the Marion City Digital Academy. Programming offered within the district will serve students historically served by the district-sponsored community school.

District officials said that regulations and focus concerning operation and sponsorship of community schools have changed significantly in recent years. They said the changes have impacted the way that the Marion City Digital Academy is funded and the district’s ability to continue to partner to provide the program.

The school district and the digital academy are working together to make the transition as smooth and seamless as possible. Parents and guardians were informed of the closure and how to withdraw their students. District staff will work to enroll students into one of Marion City Schools’ various learning opportunities and inform families of other options including enrolling their student into another online school or private school.

Programming within the district includes the option of taking classes online at the middle school and high school level. Online programming will not be offered at the elementary level. The district encourages students to consider enrolling in one of its six elementary schools, but will also inform them of other options.

The staff from Marion City Digital Academy have all been transitioned to different positions within the Marion City School District.