Marion man killed in motorcycle crash, Patrol suspects hit-skip

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances involving a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at approximately 4:45am on State Route 203 at the intersection of State Route 95 in Marion County.

The Patrol said a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Jacob R. Cannon, 20, of Marion, was southbound on State Route 203. Cannon lost control of the motorcycle, overturned and traveled through the intersection of State Route 95. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary evaluation of evidence from the scene indicates Cannon may have been struck by a motor vehicle which fled the scene after the initial crash. Damage could be contained to the front of the vehicle. At this time, no witnesses have been identified.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marion Post at (740) 383-2181.

The crash remains under investigation.