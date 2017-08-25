Marion Palace Theatre to head back in time on Sunday with silent film

by

Audiences can experience a film, just as theatre-goers did 89 years ago, at the historic Marion Palace Theatre on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

Playing on the big screen will be the 1929 Silent Film LIBERTY, starring the comedic duo Laurel and Hardy. Renowned resident organist for Detroit’s fabulous Fox Theatre, Dave Calendine will accompany the film on the theatre’s prized 1924 Wurlitzer Organ.

After the short film, Dave will play songs from “Music of the Mouse: The Walt Disney Song-Book,” which features famed tunes from cartoons of the 20s through today’s blockbuster hits such as “Frozen.” Patrons will have the opportunity to get an up close and personal look at the wonderful and mysterious Mighty Wurlitzer organ and enjoy pizza on the Palace stage.

Patrons are asked to purchase tickets in advance to help the staff plan food and set-up accordingly. Tickets are $16 for admission and pizza.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.