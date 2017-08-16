Marion Palace Theatre to show “Despicable Me 3” this weekend

by

Celebrate the beginning of the new school year and treat the kids to a fun family film at the Marion Palace Theatre this weekend. The animated comedy movie, “Despicable Me 3,” will play Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Jack Rodgers, Rovi provides the following synopsis:

Gru (voice of Steve Carell) teams up with his long-lost twin brother, aspiring super villain Dru (also Carell), to take down his most difficult opponent yet: a former 1980s child star-turned-bad guy named Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker). Meanwhile, the Minions go on strike to protest Gru’s lack of interest in world domination. Miranda Cosgrove, Kristen Wiig, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate, Julie Andrews, Dana Gaier, and Nev Scharrel also lend their voices to this animated sequel.

“Despicable Me 3” is rated PG for action and rude humor. Running time is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.