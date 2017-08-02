Marion Public Health changes immunization clinic times, offering Back to School clinic

by

Beginning Wednesday, August 2, 2017 Marion Public Health (MPH) will begin new hours for their Wednesday Immunization Clinics held at 181 S. Main Street Marion, Ohio. The new hours are 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM every Wednesday

“We are switching our Wednesday immunization clinic hours to make our services more accessible to working parents in our community,” stated Director of Nursing, Kelly Engelhart. “Summer is a busy time getting kids ready for school, and we want to expand our hours into the evening to make it easier for those parents working during the day to access our services.”

“This is a trial to see if the public is receptive to more evening hours,” continued Engelhart. “Our intention is to run these hours at least through mid-September.”

Clinics are on a walk-in basis with plans to run two tracks to sort the 7th and 12th grade students out separately from the infants and kindergarten children. Engelhart states this is done in an effort to make the clinic more efficient for everyone in hope to limit wait-time.

Ohio law requires certain immunizations for certain school aged children, these school requirements include:

Kindergarten immunizations for DTaP, Polio, Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) and Chickenpox (Varicella)

immunizations for DTaP, Polio, Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) and Chickenpox (Varicella) 7 th Grade for Tdap (Tetanus with pertussis) and Meningitis vaccines

for Tdap (Tetanus with pertussis) and Meningitis vaccines 12th Grade for second dose of Meningitis vaccine

MPH asks that parents bring their child’s immunization record and your insurance card as they bill most insurance carriers.

MPH are also offering a special “Back to School Clinic” for kids entering 7th and 12th grades. This clinic is for all 7th and 12th grade students in all Marion City and County Schools. This special clinic will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 3:00 to 7:00pm in the Grant Middle School Gymnasium.

7th grade students must be accompanied by an adult. Seniors are able to come with parent permission and can authorize their own immunization administration if they are over the age of 18 years.

Any questions about our immunization clinics can be directed to the Nurses at 740-387-6520.