Marion YMCA announces numerous changes, including elimination of some fees

The Marion Family YMCA has announced they will be making several changes in the coming months, including the elimination or reduction of several fees. They said the changes are being made in an effort to provide the community with the best service and to add value to memberships.

Upcoming changes include the following:

Free Child Watch – Limit 2 hours per day – Effective September 5, 2017

Work out, swim, take a yoga class knowing that your kids are safe and sound in the babysitting area at no cost for family members. Child watch is open 50 hours a week including Sundays. Ages 3 months through 8 years.

Must register 2 business days in advance; $10 per day if register after deadline.

Swimming, crafts, games, nutrition, and character development are just a few activities that will be offered each day. Children will need to bring a swimsuit and wear comfortable shoes.

Late Fee may apply

Watch for more details in the next few months

The YMCA said that their current Family membership categories will allow them the opportunity to widen their services to families and there is no increase to the membership fees.