Maynard named Ms. Marion Popcorn Festival

Michelle Maynard of Galena, Ohio was named Ms. Marion Popcorn Festival 2017 during popcorn royalty festivities Saturday evening, August 5th, 2017 at River Valley High School. She won a cash award, a crown, banner and prize package.

“I am so excited to represent the Popcorn Festival and the Marion Community and look forward to the activities of the upcoming year” said the new Ms Marion Popcorn Festival, Michelle Maynard.

Maynard is currently an officer in financial services and lives with her husband and daughter in Galena, Ohio

First Runner-Up was Josette Schaber who resides in New Bloomington with her two children Evan and Annslea. Annslea also competed in the Miss Marion Popcorn Festival Pageant and placed as First Runner Up to the Queen.

The Second Runner-Up spot was nabbed by Steffany Loper, a local retail pharmacist who resides in Marion, Ohio with her husband of 25 years and their fraternal twins.

Jennifer Martin was the Third Runner-Up and is the mother of Kaylee Wallace, the 2017 Miss Marion Popcorn Festival Queen. She resides in Marion and works at Whirlpool.

Each of the contestants participated in an Interview session, Evening Wear, Popcorn Wear, and an on-stage question.

The awards for the contestants were sponsored by Instagro, bluefusion, Fuzzy’s Flowers, Experis, Mennel Popcorn, BMG photography, Applebee’s, Teri’s photography studio, Sue DeVaughn – Custom Professional Accounting, our auditor, Justin Butler with Mars, and Ohio DJ Network.

The 2017 dates of the Marion Popcorn Festival are September 7, 8 and 9. Main stage entertainment includes alternative pop/rock band Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 8, and southern rockers the Georgia Satellites are set for Saturday, September 9. The main stage lineup for Thursday, September 7’s Bike Nite will feature The Prince Experience, a Prince Tribute Band, at 8:30 p.m., with classic rock/blues band Reckless Abandonment opening at 6:00. Thursday night’s main stage is sponsored by Mennel Popcorn. All headline performances begin at 8:30 p.m. and are free of charge to Festival attendees. A limited number of Kernel sponsorship seats are available for any of the main stage performances by calling 740-387-FEST.

Other events include renowned Central Ohio artist Arnett Howard and Friends at the historic Marion Palace Theatre at 2:00 p.m. on September 7, the Popcorn Parade with over 300 units, a popcorn cooking contest, a fine art show, crafts, Popcorn 5000 5K run/walk, Community Showcase stage, Marion’s Hometown Talent stage, Poppin’ Party stage, and much more.

For more information, visit our web site at www.popcornfestival.com, “Like” The Marion Popcorn Festival on Facebook, or call 740-387-FEST. The Marion Popcorn Festival is sponsored in part by the City of Marion.