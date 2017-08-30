You are here: Home / News / Municipal Court, Probation to close early on Friday

The Marion Municipal Court and the Probation Department has announced they will close at noon on Friday, September 1, 2017.

Following the Labor Day holiday, they will re-open at 8:30 am on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

