The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced a new completion date of August 28, 2017 for the Barks Road project. The project had originally been planned to be completed at this point.

While the re-construction of a bridge continues, Barks Road remains closed between Lake Boulevard and Forest Hill Drive. The posted detour is Barks Road EB to SR 423 SB to Marion-Cardington Road EB to SR 529 NB to Barks Road or reverse.