Ronald McDonald to perform at Marion Public Library

Ronald McDonald has an upcoming appearance at Marion Public Library where he will focus on his love of books and reading. The event takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 10:30 am and is open to the public.

In this literacy focused show, titled It’s Book Time!, Ronald will emphasize the importance of finding your unique reading preferences. He will also encourage kids to read with excitement, another key element of developing a love of reading. The show is geared towards kids aged 8 and under.

Presented with infectious energy and a good dose of humor, Library employees have seen this event pack the house time and again. They suggest an early arrival to ensure a good seat and a parking spot. No registration is required for this free event.

For more info on this and other programs and events at the Library, visit the calendar on their website at www.MarionLibrary.org.