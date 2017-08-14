Site helps employers fill part-time and temp jobs with college students

by

Local Marion area employers seeking to hire part-time, seasonal, or full-time employees may post job openings with The Ohio State University free of charge.

Each fall new students arrive on campus and many seek part-time employment. They look to the Office of Career Services for available part-time, temporary and other job leads. Likewise, returning enrolled students often use the Office of Career Services to seek internship and future full-time employment opportunities.

Since 2014 the regional campuses of The Ohio State University have been incorporated into the university-wide job and internship posting system, The Buckeye Careers Network. This step has made it convenient for employers and students to connect in one location. Employers may register and use BCN at www.careers.osu.edu at any time.

Questions may be directed to the Coordinator of Career Services, Will Smith, at 740-725-6344 or smith.4818@osu.edu.