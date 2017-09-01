2017 Fall Hydrant Flushing – Week 3

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Tuesday, September 5, through Friday, September 8, 2017 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 3 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, Sept. 4, 2017: No Flushing, Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017: Gebhardt Street, Barnhart Street, Garfield Street, Midlam Avenue, Benton Place, Chicago Avenue, East Center Street, Wilson Avenue, Johnson Street, Boone Avenue, Neil Avenue, Franconia Avenue, Madison Avenue, West Center Street and State Route 95 West.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017: Brentwood Drive, Glenwood Drive, Rosewood Drive, Bennett Street, Clinton Street, National Drive, Saint Gallen Drive, Western Drive, Swiss Drive, Nye Street, Glad Street, Latourette Street, Fies Avenue and Waterloo Street.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017: Bennett Street, Waterloo Street, Davids Street, Bennett Street, Wood Street, Herman Street, Darius Street, Uncapher Avenue, Mound Street, Buckeye Street, Vancouver Drive, Savannah Drive, Rochelle Drive, Catalina Drive and Westlawn Drive.

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017: Uncapher Avenue, Henry Street, Oak Grove Avenue, Congress Street, Woodrow Avenue, Merkle Avenue, Westwood Avenue and Edison Avenue.

This is also a good time for customers to check and flush their home water system; they can find tips on home water system maintenance at www.aquaamerica.com/pages/customerservice.aspx.

Customers who have questions may call our Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.