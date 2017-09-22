2017 Fall Hydrant Flushing – Week 6

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, September 25, through Friday, September 29, 2017 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 6 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, Sept. 25, 2017: Elmwood Drive, King Avenue, Vernon Heights Boulevard, Leetonia Road, Uhler Road, Cambridge Avenue, Harding Road and Forest Lawn Drive.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017: Harvey Drive, Marlow Circle, Laura Drive, Bexley Avenue, Normandy Drive, Bordeaux Drive, Toulon Drive, Amboise Drive, Chenonceaux Drive and Retreat Lane.

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017: Reserve Subdivision, Blois Drive, Villandry Drive, Loire Valley Drive, Chaumont Drive, Wilshire Drive, State Route 529, Siesta Drive, Arbor Lane, Timber Lane, Skeawood Drive, Woodside Drive, State Route 95 East, University Drive, Phoenix Drive and Eastlawn Drive.

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017: State Route 95 East , McMahan Boulevard, Welcome Way, Blevins Boulevard, Dunvegan Street, Kilchurn Drive, Glasgow Lane, Aberdeen Street, Balmoral Road, Carol Lane and Betty Lane.

Friday, Sept. 29, 2017: America Boulevard, Jamesway Drive, Sussex Way, Exeter Way, Summerset Drive, Meadow Lane, Greenway Drive, Mayfield Drive, Edgefield Drive, Garden Place, Westminster Road, Brookpark Road, Oxford Road, Eton Street, Marion Edison Road, Richland Terrance and Greenlea Drive.

Scott said this is also a good time for customers to check and flush their home water system; they can find tips on home water system maintenance at www.aquaamerica.com/pages/customerservice.aspx.

Customers who have questions may call the Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.