Council on Aging hosting intro to Medicare session

If you are new, or nearly new, to Medicare health coverage and benefits, plan on attending Medicare 101, a free seminar offered by the Ohio Department of Insurance and the Marion County Council on Aging.

On Wednesday , September 27, 2017 at 1:30 pm, a representative from the Department of Insurance will be at the Council on Aging office to give a comprehensive over-view of Medicare. He will cover the different parts of Medicare, like Parts A, B, C and D, as well as discuss the many different options of Medicare Supplement plans offered in Ohio.

This is a free and fast-paced presentation; participants will be given a lot of important information that will be helpful in choosing your Medicare options when the time comes. If you are already on Medicare, you will learn what options you have if you want to make changes to your plans.

This presentation is free, but space is limited and reservations are necessary. The Marion County Council on Aging is located at 125 Executive Dr, Suite 102. Call 740-387-0401 for reservations and further information.