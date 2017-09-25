Council on Aging seeking applications for Community Enrichment Grants

by

The Marion County Council on Aging has announced that 2018 application materials are now available for Council on Aging Community Enrichment Grants. The Board of Directors established this program to fund special projects and services that enhance and enrich the lives of older adults in Marion County.

Community Enrichment Grants are limited to $2500, and are only available to agencies or organizations that provide services for persons age 60 and over.

Completed applications are due at the Council on Aging office no later than Friday, October 20, 2017.

If you would like application materials or more detailed information about Community Enrichment Grants, contact the Marion County Council on Aging at 740-387-0401.