GOP Club offering breakfast along with lunch/dinner during Popcorn Festival

Homemade food will be served inside the Marion County Republican headquarters, 114 S. Main St., during the Marion Popcorn Festival, Thursday through Saturday.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. a breakfast menu of sausage biscuits and gravy with coffee will be available. Lunch/dinner will be available from 11 .m. to 8 p.m. each day and includes shredded chicken, sloppy joe, pulled pork, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, homemade potato salad, desserts and beverages.

Costs range from 50 cents to $3.50.

The Republican women will be preparing and serving the food. Armed forces identified personnel and uniformed police and firefighters/life saving persons will be treated to a meal in recognition of their service. Candidates and office holders for local and state-wide November races will be greeting festival attenders at the tent outside of GOP headquarters.

