GOP Club offering breakfast along with lunch/dinner during Popcorn Festival

by

Homemade food will be served inside the Marion County Republican headquarters, 114 S. Main St., during the Marion Popcorn Festival, Thursday through Saturday.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. a breakfast menu of sausage biscuits and gravy with coffee will be available. Lunch/dinner will be available from 11 .m. to 8 p.m. each day and includes shredded chicken, sloppy joe, pulled pork, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, homemade potato salad, desserts and beverages.

Costs range from 50 cents to $3.50.

The Republican women will be preparing and serving the food. Armed forces identified personnel and uniformed police and firefighters/life saving persons will be treated to a meal in recognition of their service. Candidates and office holders for local and state-wide November races will be greeting festival attenders at the tent outside of GOP headquarters.