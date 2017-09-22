Heifer Festival returns with new additions and old favorites

by

The annual Heifer Festival is coming up on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at North Union Elementary School in Richwood. This family-friendly event includes live bands, live animals, a stuffed animal first aid station, a cutest pet contest, a straw maze, cake walk, games, a silent auction, and more. Admission and parking are free.

New this year, Whit’s Custard will feature their delicious treats and kids can enjoy a new arts and crafts center. In addition, many students at Tri-Rivers are supporting the festival. Culinary Arts is preparing and serving all of the food. Construction Tech is building and donating an auction item. Students in the Veterinary Science, Agricultural, and Nursing programs are volunteering to help with the games and other volunteer needs.

“It is great to have many returning supporters and new ones including Whit’s Custard and Tri-Rivers Career Center,” said Dr. Monica Decker, coordinator of the Heifer Festival. “I invite everyone to come to this free fall festival to make great memories and help a wonderful cause.”

Children are invited to bring their torn stuffed animals to have them repaired by veterinary students at no charge. In the Teddy Bear Surgery, Ohio State University veterinarian students will do physicals, place IVs, run anesthesia, and do “surgery” on injured stuffed animals to sew up any injuries. Afterwards, the stuffed animals will have e-collars so they do not pull out their stitches!

To enter your pet into the Pretty Pet Contest, dress your pet like one of the Heifer International animals. Past winners include dogs and two rates dressed as honeybees. Prizes are awarded. The first 30 dogs to attend the Heifer Festival also get their own doggie bags of free goodies.

Entertainment ranges from a returning crowd favorite, “Ralphie and the Now Forgottens” featuring oldies; to an a cappella group from North Union High School called “NUAge” to a dulcimer group of youth called “Within the Grain.”

More than 1,000 attendees are expected to come and enjoy the silent auction, crafters, games, prizes, cake walk, great food, and more.

All of the profits are donated to Heifer International, a nonprofit started by an Ohioan that donates farm animals to families who are desperately in need. Over a dozen years, the Heifer Festival has raised more than $96,000 to Heifer International. This year, organizers hope to surpass the $100,000 mark.

If you would like to learn more please visit www.heiferfestival.org, their Facebook page or contact Monica Decker at (740) 360-6546 or at critterfixer@hotmail.com. For more about Heifer International, visit heifer.org.