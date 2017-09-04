Landon named July 2017 Republican of the Month

by

Robert Landon has been elected July Marion Republican of the Month by the Marion Count Republican Central and Executive Committee.

A native of Marion, he graduated in 2008 from Harding High School and Tri-Rivers where his training was in firefighting and Emergency Management Services. He is currently working on a Business Management degree from Marion Technical College.

Landon is employed as assistant manager at the Marion branch of Landmark Financial Services. Prior to that he was store manager of the Sprint Phone facility in Marion. He is treasurer for the Marion chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), and he was one of the organizers for Central Ohio March Against Heroin this past March in downtown Marion.

Serving on the Marion GOP Central and Executive Committee, he is the Republican candidate for the first ward on the November ballot, Landon and his wife have three children.