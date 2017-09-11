Marion man indicted for August bank robbery

by

The Marion Police Department says that a Marion man was recently indicted for his alleged involvement in a bank robbery in August.

The Union Bank Co., 220 Richland Road, was robbed on August 17, 2017. Following the robbery, the Marion Police Department said they received several tips and followed many leads. Through this investigation, 40-year-old Todd P. Smith of Marion was developed as the suspect.

On August 19, 2017, Todd Smith was arrested by patrol officers for an outstanding warrant and was also charged with possession of cocaine at the time of his arrest.

During the time he was in jail, detectives from the Marion Police Department continued to investigate and build the case. On September 5, 2017, he was formally indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury for aggravated robbery and possession of cocaine.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and, at this time, it is uncertain if Smith acted alone in the robbery.