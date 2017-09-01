New state rule limits opioid prescriptions to seven days for acute pain

by

Ohio doctors can prescribe only seven days of opioids for adults in acute pain, under new rules that begin Thursday. Children are limited to five days.

The rules, announced in March and reiterated Wednesday by state medical leaders and Gov. John Kasich, are an attempt to curb dependence on the drugs. The rules could reduce the amount of opioids prescribed by 109 million doses in Ohio, ground zero for opioid overdose deaths.

The regulations will require doctors, dentists, physician assistants and others who prescribe the drugs to include the diagnosis or procedure code on all opioid prescriptions beginning Dec. 29. That information will be used to track whether people are being overprescribed. Medical professionals will face sanctions if there are problems.

“If you’re a dentist, doctor, I don’t care who you are, you violate these guidelines, the medical board will come after you,” Kasich said. “And you will be disciplined and perhaps even lose your license.”

Since January 2016, Ohio has had voluntary guidelines on prescribing opioids, Kasich said. The voluntary program built support for rules to limit opioid prescriptions.

The rules will not apply to opioid prescriptions written for chronic pain or for cancer, palliative and hospice care or for medicines that assist with addiction treatment.

