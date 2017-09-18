One killed, several more injured in Marion County crash

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 4:25 pm on State Route 4 at County Road 106 in Marion County.

The crash involved a blue 2005 Volkswagen Golf driven by Shane M. Deyo, age 26, of Rushylvania, Ohio and a blue 2006 Honda Odyssey driven by Jeremy W. Cox, age 33, of Richwood, Ohio.

The Patrol said that Deyo was eastbound on County Road 106. Cox was northbound on State Route 4. Deyo stopped at a stop sign, and proceeded to cross State Route 4, where he was struck by Cox. Deyo struck a sign post and a gas line marker before he came to final rest in the ditch on the northeast side of the intersection. Cox came to final rest in the northbound lane of State Route 4.

Deyo was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus by Medflight. Cox was transported to Marion General Hospital by Fort Morrow Fire EMS. Mr. Deyo’s passenger, Mildred L. Robinson, age 46, was also flown to Grant Medical Center by Medflight, where she was pronounced deceased. Mr. Cox’s passengers, Lindsay Cox, age 31, Dallas Cox, age 4, and Makayla Cox, age 11, were taken to Marion General Hospital by Fort Morrow Fire EMS.

Assisting at the scene were: Pleasant Township Fire EMS, Fort Morrow Township Fire EMS, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Kirby’s Towing, and 24 Hour Towing.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.