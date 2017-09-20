OSU announces all-time high enrollment

by

The Ohio State University says they have welcomed “the best-prepared and most diverse” freshman class in university history for autumn 2017.

In addition, total university enrollment and Columbus campus enrollment hit record highs, according to the official autumn enrollment report released this week. Students come from every county in Ohio and all 50 states.

The report shows a 5.2% increase for the Marion campus for a fall enrollment of 1,198.

Columbus campus freshmen achieved a record-high ACT composite score of 29.2 (up from 29.1 last year). Another record-setting measure of the class of 2021’s strong academic preparation is reflected in their high school performance: 65 percent of the Columbus campus freshmen graduated in the top 10 percent of their high school class (up from 63 percent last year).

New first-year student minority representation increased to a record high 1,542 students – 21.6 percent of the class. Ohio State also set record highs in enrollment of total minority students at all campuses and all levels to 13,065, up 6.1 percent, and hit record highs in enrollment of Hispanic, Asian and African American students and students who identify with two or more races.

Overall, the university enrolled a record 66,444 students, including a record-high 59,837 at the Columbus campus. Undergraduate enrollment on all campuses and at the Columbus campus also achieved record highs.

Autumn 2017 enrollment highlights:

Total enrollment

Total university enrollment: 66,444 (record high)

Columbus campus enrollment: 59,835 (record high)

Regional campus enrollment: 6,607

Enrollment by level

Undergraduate enrollment, all campuses: 52,517 (record high)

Undergraduate enrollment, Columbus campus: 45,946 (record high)

New freshmen, Columbus campus: 7,136

Graduate enrollment, Columbus campus: 10,672

Enrollment by ethnicity, all campuses

Hispanic: 2,728 (record high)

Asian: 4,074 (record high)

African American: 3,979 (record high)

Two or more races: 2,172 (new record)

International students: 6,412

New freshmen, Columbus campus

Average ACT: 29.2 (record high)

Percent in top 10% of high school class: 65 (record high)

Percent in top 25% of high school class: 95

Ethnic minorities: 1,542 (record high)

Domestic non-Ohio residents: 1,547

International students: 588

The full report is available by clicking here.