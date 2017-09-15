You are here: Home / News / Portion of State Route 95 to close for repairs

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced that a portion of State Route 95 between Kenton Avenue and Plymouth Street will close starting at 6:00am on Monday, September 18, 2017. The closure affects a main route to Whirlpool, Graphic Packaging, and other employers.

The posted detour will be State Route 309 to Marion-Williamsport Road or reverse.

The road is expected to re-open on October 2, 2017 at 5:00pm.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, you can download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

