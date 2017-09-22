You are here: Home / News / Senior Center to host dance open to the public

The Marion Senior Center will be hosting an evening dance on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

The evening begins with a dance lesson held from 5 – 5:45 pm (FREE with paid admission). Local musicians “John Garnes & Friends” will perform from 6 – 8:30 pm. Free refreshments will be served during intermission.

Admission is $5 and tickets will be available at the door. This dance is open to the public. Guests must be age 50+ (or accompanied by a member).

Please call (740) 387-6100 for more information.

The Marion Senior Center is located at 2375 Harding Highway E., Marion, OH.

