State Treasurer’s race has first Democrat candidate

Rob Richardson, a Democrat from Cincinnati, will begin his run for Ohio treasurer on Wednesday with campaign stops in Youngstown, Columbus and Cincinnati.

Richardson is the first Democrat to enter the 2018 treasurer’s race. On the Republican side, State Rep. Robert Sprague, of Findlay, is running against Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo in the primary.

The three candidates hope to replace the office’s current occupant, Republican Josh Mandel, who’s running for U.S. Senate.

Richardson, a 38-year-old attorney, ran for Cincinnati mayor last spring, but lost in the primary, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. He specializes in securities law, and was a member of the University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees for nine years.

