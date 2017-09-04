Street closure list for 2017 Popcorn Festival

by

The City of Marion is announcing that detours in the downtown Marion area will begin being posted at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 to accommodate activities for the upcoming Marion Popcorn Festival, being held September 7-9, 2017. Downtown streets will remain closed until the festival’s conclusion at midnight on Saturday and may remain closed into the early hours of Sunday morning for festival clean-up.

Detours will occur for the followings streets:

Center St. between State St. and Campbell St.

Church St. between Main St. and Prospect St.

Main St. between Huber St. and Church St.

Prospect St. between George St. and Church St.

Oak St. between Huber St. and Center St.

In preparation for and during the Popcorn Parade, the closure of several area streets will begin at 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 7. The following is a list of street changes and closures:

Kensington St. will become two-way at 4:00 pm.

East Center St. between Kensington St. and State St. will close at approximately 5:00 pm.

Forest Lawn Blvd. from Center St. to Mt. Vernon Ave. will close at 5:00 pm.

The following streets will be closed between East Center St. and East Church St.:

– Pennsylvania Ave. – Merchant Ave. – Homer St.

– Kenmore Ave. – Clover Ave. – Spencer St.

– Pennsylvania Ave. – Merchant Ave. – Homer St. – Kenmore Ave. – Clover Ave. – Spencer St. The following streets will be closed between East Center St. and Wilson Ave.:

– Chicago Ave. – Boone Ave. – Franconia Ave.

– Johnson St. – True Ave.

– Chicago Ave. – Boone Ave. – Franconia Ave. – Johnson St. – True Ave. The following streets will be closed until the conclusion of the parade: State St. between Center St. and Washington St. Main St. between Church St. and Hill St. Delaware Ave. between Hill St. and Washington St. Columbia St. between Prospect St. and State St. Hill St. between Prospect St. and State St.



Due to the various street closures taking place in preparation for the Popcorn Festival Parade on Thursday, September 7, Marion Area Transit will be making final pick-ups at 2:00 pm, with final drop offs scheduled for 2:30 pm. Normal operating hours will resume on Friday, September 8.