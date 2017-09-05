You are here: Home / News / U.S. 23 to see lane closures for bridge work

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports that U.S. 23 will see lane reductions starting September 5 and running through October to allow for bridge work.

The area affected is US 23 between State Route 95 and State Route 4

Beginning at 6:00 AM on September 5, US 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge work.
All lanes of US 23 will be open September 7-10 for the Popcorn Festival.
US 23 will again be reduced to one lane in each direction starting September 11 until October 31, weather permitting.

