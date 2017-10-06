2017 Fall Hydrant Flushing – Week 8 Schedule

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, October 9, through Friday, October 13, 2017 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 8 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, Oct. 9, 2017: State Route 309 east of Pole Lane Road, Depot Area (State Route 309 east), State Route 309 east of State Route 98, Marion Williamsport Road east of State Route 98, State Route 98, State Route 95 east of State Route 98 and the Village of Caledonia.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 Village of Caledonia, Linn-Hipsher Road, Martel Road, Village of Martel, State Route 746, North Whetstone River Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017: Crissinger Road, Eagle Creek Development, Eaglewood Development, Marion Country Club Development, Gooding Road, Holverstott Drive, Somerlot Hoffman Road West.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017: Lighthouse Ridge, Cobblestone Creek, Owens Road West, Gooding Road, State Route 47 and the Village of Prospect.

Friday, Oct. 13, 2017: Village of Prospect.

Scott said that this is also a good time for customers to check and flush their home water system; they can find tips on home water system maintenance at www.aquaamerica.com/pages/customerservice.aspx.

Customers who have questions may call the Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.