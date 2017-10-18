Attend a FAFSA completion workshop to get help applying for grants, loans and work-study funds

by

College students and their families can apply for federal and state financial aid for the 2018-2019 school year beginning this month.

While the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also know known as FAFSA, process can be confusing, The Ohio State University at Marion and Marion Technical College are partnering to offer free FAFSA Completion Workshops on the Marion campus.

“We’re here to help you,” said Matt Moreau, Director of Financial Aid & Institutional Research at Ohio State Marion. “Take advantage of our experience and check ‘Applying for Financial Aid’ off your to-do list right now.”

Current high school seniors and their parent/s, or current area college students are welcome to register for one of these free sessions even if they will attend a college other than Ohio State Marion or Marion Technical College. Several Ohio colleges have FAFSA deadlines as early as December 1, 2017, so now is the time to apply.

Also, some federal student aid programs have limited funds, so applying as soon as you can would give you the best opportunity to qualify. Many campus-based and external scholarship and grant programs also require students to file a FAFSA each year.

Registration for these free workshops is required. Please visit go.osu.edu/fafsa for complete dates and details, and to register.