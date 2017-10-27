CEO of Goodwill Industries International speaks at local meeting

by

Goodwill’s Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet was held on Tuesday, October 19, 2017. The event is held to reflect on the past year and to honor program recipients, volunteers, and community partners for their commitment to Goodwill’s mission. This year Marion Goodwill also celebrated their 40th year anniversary.

“Celebrating 40 Years of Impact” was the theme of this year’s event. Highlights of the evening included proclamations read by Mayor Scott Schertzer and County Commissioner, Kerr Murray, proclaiming October 17th, 2017 as Marion Goodwill Day in the city and county of Marion, Ohio.

Jim Gibbons, President, CEO of Goodwill Industries International, was the featured speaker. Prior to Goodwill, Gibbons served as the president and CEO of National Industries for the Blind as well as Campus Wide Access Solutions, a division of AT&T.

Gibbons earned his B.S. in industrial engineering from Purdue University, and a MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration, where he was the first blind person to graduate with a Harvard MBA.

Gibbons has received several awards and recognition for his work, including being recognized by The Non Profit Times among their 2014 Power & Influence Top 50, the 2014 Distinguished Engineering Alumni Award from Purdue University, the 2010 National Jefferson Award for Greatest Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged and the 2010 SmartCEO/EcoCEO award for organizational commitment to the environment. Gibbons recently served a two-year term on the White House Council for Community Solutions as appointed by President Obama.

Over 200 people were in attendance at this year’s meeting held at All Occasions Catering & Banquet Facility. Those present included employees from the five counties, Goodwill board members, and community partners. Dale Claes, MIPA Physical Therapy received the 2017 Community Partner Award for his commitment to our mission. Several Goodwill retail stores were recognized for their achievements in the past year and twelve Goodwill employees were recognized for their service of 15 plus years to Marion Goodwill. Bob Jordan, Marion Goodwill, President, CEO was recognized for 30 years of service.

Goodwill is more than just a well-known chain of retail stores…it’s a tradition, a tradition of donating, recycling, hope, and of growing through community involvement. Most of all, it’s a tradition of helping people with barriers to employment gain independence…through the power of Goodwill.

