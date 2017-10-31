Comedy musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” opens this Friday

by

Theatre-goers who enjoy local Palace productions mixed with slap-stick, silliness, and a terrific musical score will soon have the opportunity to experience the musical THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at the Marion Palace Theatre’s May Pavilion. Show times are: Friday, November 3 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, November 5 at 2pm.

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE has delighted audiences with wit and charm since it first debuted in 1998 at the Toronto Rivoli. The clever parody of an American musical from the 1920’s was originally written as a unique wedding present for writer/actor/comedian Bob Martin and his bride, Janet Van De Graaff. Word quickly spread among Canadian theatre-goers of a smart, new musical and soon the popular production made a bold move to Broadway in 2006-earning five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score.

A loving send-up of the Jazz Age, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE pokes fun at all the clichés that surround the musical theatre genre. The show is filled with mistaken identities, dream sequences, and a cast of lively characters including an inebriated eccentric who is capable of breaking into over-the-top performances, a savvy butler who knows all, a self-proclaimed “ladies man,” a dim-witted dame, and a clueless male lead. Adding to the fun, the show features audience participation and high energy dance routines.

The Palace Production of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is directed by Charles Groth with Musical Direction by Daniel Bradshaw. Cast members are Mandy Bour, Mike Cochran, Bruce Cudd, Hannah Fuller, John Garnes II, Charles Groth, Kyle Kirby, Tim Lutz, Melinda Meginness, Kevin Orth, Hannah Schlichting, Bob Sullivan-Neer, Jake Wright, and Amanda Zucker.

Tickets for THE DROWSY CHAPERONE are $16 and may be purchased at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone 740/383-2101 during box office hours (9:00am-5:00pm Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri). Patron and Adult show tickets are also available online www.marionpalace.org.

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is sponsored in part by Mary H. Hollaway Palace Theatre Fund at Marion Community Foundation and funded by Ohio Arts Council.