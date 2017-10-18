Country music icon Tracy Lawrence to perform Saturday at Marion Palace Theatre

by

With an impressive collection of 22 songs on the Billboard top ten charts, 18 number one singles, and over thirteen million albums sold, Tracy Lawrence, the dynamic country musician and radio host of Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, is one of the most recognizable voices in Country music. During his concert at the Marion Palace Theatre, Lawrence will perform his top hits including “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis,” “Texas Tornado,” “Time Marches On,” “Paint Me a Birmingham,” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” among others. Lawrence’s highly anticipated upcoming album, Good Ole Days is set to release on November 10.

Tracy Lawrence will take the Marion Palace Theatre stage on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. to share his songs and stories with Country music fans. Opening at 7:30pm for Lawrence is country musician Dillon Carmichael. Tickets are priced at $34, $42, $48, $55. The event is supported by the Ohio Arts Council. Media sponsor Buckeye Country 94.3.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.